An aspiring runner has been given a reprieve by a Wollongong judge, after pleading guilty to affray over a drunken brawl in 2021.
Justice Andrew Haesler sentenced James McPaul, 23, to a community release order for nine months, backdated to June 10.
McPaul's barrister Matt Ward said that his client is a semi-professional runner, with dreams of qualifying for the Olympics.
Mr McPaul plans to travel to London later in August to continue his training.
Justice Haesler said he was confident that McPaul was unlikely to reoffend, but noted the significance of the offence.
"Instead of providing assistance, you went on with it. There could've been two people hospitalised that day," he said.
On December 19, 2021, McPaul was out with friends when they got into a fight with another group of men at the western entrance to Crown Street Mall.
One of McPaul's friends was knocked unconscious during the melee after being slammed into the ground by another man from the opposing group.
As the culprit walked away onto the intersection of Crown and Keira street, McPaul ran up behind him and punched him in the side of the head.
The punch caused the victim to fall to the ground on the road, before he got up and confronted McPaul.
The two men had a further scuffle before the victim left the scene.
When police arrived at the site of the brawl, the first victim, McPaul's friend, was lying in the recovery position with blood coming from a wound in his head.
McPaul accompanied his friend to Wollongong hospital and spoke with police, where he made "full and frank" admissions about his role in the violence.
McPaul was initially sentenced to a 19 month supervised community corrections order and a $1400 fine.
Justice Haesler overturned the original sentence, but said in other circumstances the outcome could be quite different.
"In this court I have to deal with people who get sentences for manslaughter [for similar incidents]."
