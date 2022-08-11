Record number of COVID-19 deaths for Illawarra

Illawarra Shoalhaven COVID-19 deaths have continued to rise, with 17 people across the health district dying with the virus in the seven days to August 6.
This is the highest weekly death toll recorded in the region since the pandemic began, according to an analysis of the figures available through NSW Health.
The latest weekly respiratory report shows there were 4714 new cases of COVID detected in the region, which is a drop of more than 1000 from the peak two weeks ago.
Case numbers across the state are down, with NSW Health reporting that infections and hospitalisation have peaked.
"The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has decreased by 4% to 2,183 at the end of this week compared to 2,267 at the end of last week," the report said.
"There were 824 people with COVID-19 admitted to hospital and 69 people admitted to ICU this week."
However, statewide deaths are up with 200 reported in the week ending August 6, compared to 164 the week prior.
The weekly death toll for the state last reached more than 200 in late January.
The 17 deaths reported in the Illawarra Shoalhaven outstrips any other seven-day period for the region.
Two weeks ago, the NSW Health respiratory report shows 14 people from the local health district died with COVID in one week, and in mid-July there were 12 deaths.
Weekly death figures for each local health district are not published prior to April, but daily statistics on the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District website show that, in the week ending January 29 there were 13 deaths, and the same number was recorded in the week ending February 19.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
