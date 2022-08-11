Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dapto area parents are crying out for more childcare spaces

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 11 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Growing: A proposed three-storey childcare centre in Dapto is sorely needed by the growing community, according to former children's educator Natalie Radloff Picture: Robert Peet

A proposed three-storey childcare centre for Dapto is "absolutely necessary", according to a former childcare educator.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.