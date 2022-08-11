Dapto area parents are crying out for more childcare spaces

A proposed three-storey childcare centre for Dapto is "absolutely necessary", according to a former childcare educator.
Wollongong City Council is considering a development application from Think Planners for a three-storey childcare centre in Osbourne Street, Dapto.
The proposed centre would feature spaces for 86 children aged between nought to five.
Natalie Radloff grew up in Dapto and just moved out to Albion Park two years ago.
Having spent six years working in childcare - she only just moved out of the industry - Ms Radloff knows all too well the ever-growing need for childcare centres.
She's also felt it personally - despite living in Albion Park, her daughter's daycare centre is in the northern suburbs, the closest spot she could find.
Ms Radloff said the proposed 86-space centre would go a long way to filling the needs for childcare in the Dapto area.
"It's absolutely necessary," she said.
"Obviously you've got Wongawilli being built out, Horsley being built out.
"I know there's been conversations on community groups that there are not enough schools. And then child care is one of the worst areas down here.
How can you go back to work if you don't have care arrangements?- Natalie Radloff
"Also there's a lot of people from Sydney moving down here and all time I'm seeing them asking about spaces for children to go into care and the wait lists are like 24 months long."
She said she had put her name on waitlists in the Dapto area when she was four weeks' pregnant - she still hasn't had a call back from any of them.
Ms Radloff said it wasn't just an issue with a shortage of childcare centres; there was also a shortage of qualified workers to staff those centres.
The proposed centre at Osbourne Street will employ 14 staff, according to the development application.
With a shortfall of spaces, Ms Radloff said parents were feeling the pressure of trying to get their child into a centre before they had to return to work.
"It's just so competitive, especially for children under two years old. Trying to get them into care at all is so difficult - I had to go back to work after four months," she said.
"Parents need to go back to work but how can you go back to work if you don't have care arrangements? It's just so difficult."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
