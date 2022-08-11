Ashton Sims has expressed his shock and devastation at the sudden passing of his former coach Paul Green.
The North Queensland Cowboys' premiership-winning coach Green passed away at the age of 49 on Thursday morning at his Brisbane home.
Advertisement
Sims, who started his NRL career playing with his home club St George Illawarra Dragons, got to know Green and his family "very well" while playing for the Brisbane Broncos and Cowboys.
"I spent three years at the Broncos while he was assistant coach and one year at the Cowboys with him," Sims said.
"This is truly devastating news.
"At times like this I think about the family, I think about his wife Amanda and his kids. We were quite close to them.
Read more: Green remembered as incredible NRL player
"For me he was a great mentor, he taught me, even at a later stage of my career how to be a professional and how to conduct yourself, and also how to get the best out of yourself.
"I'm a little bit shaken. It is one of those ones that has really hit me for six but at the end of the day I'm really thinking about his family and ensuring they are okay.
I'm a little bit shaken. It is one of those ones that has really hit me for six but at the end of the day I'm really thinking about his family and ensuring they are okay.- Ashton Sims
"I know my wife has reached out to his wife already, it's devastating news to get."
Green is best known for guiding the Cowboys to win the premiership decider in 2015 against the Brisbane Broncos - a Grand Final many regard as the best ever.
But Green also received deserved praise for guiding a Cowboys side missing star man Jonathon Thurston to the 2017 decider.
He also had success in the State of Origin arena coaching Queensland.
In his playing days Green played for Cronulla, North Queensland, Sydney Roosters, Parramatta and Brisbane.
The under-rated halfback also represented Queensland and Australia.
Read more: Dragons extend contract of rising star Amone
"I know the rugby league community is in mourning and in shock today but they will band together for him and band together for his family," Sims said.
Advertisement
"That's the greatest part of our great sport. In times of adversity we stick together. This is one of those moments. It is tough at the moment but I know there will be a lot of support around for the Green family."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.