Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Ashton Sims devastated by sudden passing of former coach Paul Green

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 11 2022 - 7:12am, first published 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAD DAY: Rugby league community is mourning after the passing of former player and coach Paul Green.

Ashton Sims has expressed his shock and devastation at the sudden passing of his former coach Paul Green.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.