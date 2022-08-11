Wollongong's new bus layovers not going away soon

The newly-located bus layovers could be staying put for some time to come.
As part of the preparations for next month's UCI cycling race, the bus layover at Marine Drive, Wollongong, was removed.
Buses now park at one of four locations in Market, Crown, Burelli and Harbour streets.
After the race is over, the spaces will be used for car parking.
The union representing bus drivers was unimpressed by the decision to relocate the layovers.
Some residents living near the new locations have complained to Wollongong City Council about the noise and pollution.
However council had no immediate plans to return the buses to their old seaside location.
"There are no plans to relocate the current bus layover spaces prior to the UCI 2022 event," a council spokeswoman said.
"The current bus layovers are intended to remain in place until sometime after the event."
The spokeswoman said council and Transport for NSW will look for community feedback in planning the future, more permanent, locations of the layovers.
"Council is working closely with Transport for NSW and the bus operators to examine alternate bus layover options around the Wollongong CBD with consideration of the NSW Government's Movement and Place framework and Transport for NSW's Guidelines for the Planning of Bus Layover Parking, as well as other key council strategic documents."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
