Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Steelers launch bid for Harvey Norman Women's Premiership inclusion

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 11 2022 - 9:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRIMED: Keeley Davis and Alicia-Kate Hawke will lead the Illawarra Steelers bid for inclusion in the NSW Women's Premiership from 2023. Picture: Sylvia Liber

The Illawarra Steelers will return to first grade footy next season, with a bid for entry into the NSW Women's Premiership for 2023 officially launched on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.