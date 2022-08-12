He's no longer Illawarra's head coach, but Brian Goorjian remains a juicy recruitment carrot for the Hawks according to new signing Mangok Mathiang.
A college standout with Louisville, Mathiang has forged a stellar career in Europe before a horrendous broken leg saw the Melbourne-raised big man return to Australia in an effort to reboot his career.
Advertisement
It makes him a more than handy pick-up for new coach Jacob Jackomas, though Goorjian's presence still loomed large for the imposing 27-year-old; that and the colour red.
"It was probably the red [uniform], when I was at Louisville I wore red as well," Mathiang said.
"I also have this obsession with Goorj. When he came here I loved the way that he did things and the way J (coach Jacob Jackomas) has been with him for so long it was just a no-brainer.
"I have a few lads that played here, Deng Adel, Duop [Reath], Deng Deng, AK (Akoldah Gak) as well so that was beautiful.
"I love the way the guys are playing, they're coming in with a lot of energy all the way from the morning to the end of practice.
"Coach is staying on us and trying to keep us together. It's a new group of guys, even he's new at it as well, we've got a few young guys and he's doing a great job with it."
The South Sudan-born seven-footer enjoyed an impressive senior year with NCAA powerhouse Louisville before signing a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets in 2017, making four NBA appearances and averaging 10 points and eight rebounds with G League affiliate Greensboro Swarm.
He subsequently headed to Europe, playing in Italy and Turkey before his time in Slovenia was cut short by a training fall that saw him break the tibia and fibula in his right leg.
The injury in late 2020 wasn't quick to respond to surgery, keeping him off the radar until his return through the NBL1 with Casey Cavaliers.
He's averaged a healthy 18 points and eight rebounds and, while it's been a long path back, it leaves him with something of a point to prove in a long-awaited debut season in the NBL.
"I think everyone's got things to prove every season," he said.
"I've always been that type of player.
"It definitely hasn't been easy travelling through different continents and not really knowing if I'm going to come back healthy or not.
"It hasn't been easy but the way that coach was communicating with me, even before I signed, and the way everyone else is here is making it easier.
"Number one [priority] is just about winning and just being in the best shape I can to help the team win the best way I can.
Advertisement
"I just want to bring a bunch of energy. I never get tired, that's why I want to be in the best shape I can be. Rebounding, defending the paint, that's my bread and butter.
"I just know taking it day by day I'm going to be back to my full force again."
It's been a long route home for the Melbournian but, having played around the world, he feels the NBL is well on the global scene.
"The NBL right now is like the new girl in school," he said.
"It's very exciting, there's a lot of talent coming in and out from the young cats to the veterans that have already played in the NBA that are coming down here like [Aaron] Baynes.
"I'm from [Australia] and having some kids that used to look up to me, some of them are in the NBL right now which is kind of amazing to see.
Advertisement
"The league right now is booming up. It's the NBA, Euroleague and then it's us so I'm happy to be here and see what this season has in store for us."
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.