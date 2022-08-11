Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong 2022 rainbow jersey comes with weight of expectation: Rupert Guinness

By Rupert Guinness
Updated August 11 2022 - 8:25am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Time to shine: Julian Alaphilippe wearing the rainbow jersey at the Tour de l'Ain this week. Picture: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images

The significance of the 'rainbow jersey' that will be awarded to winners at next month's 2022 UCI World Road Cycling Championships at Wollongong cannot be overstated.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.