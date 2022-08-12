Coastal dream home with panoramic views

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Set at the very tip of Sandon Point, this spectacular property adjoins one of Australia's most iconic surf breaks with an impressive 45 metre (approximately) eastern beachfront boundary.
Principal of McGrath Thirroul, Vanessa Denison-Pender said it is an "absolute beachfront location with incredible, never to be built out 180 degree ocean views extending north to the Royal National Park."
Epitomising the essence of a coastal dream home, the property has been crafted to take full advantage of its aspect and features high-raked cathedral ceilings and grand spaces designed to enhance the experience.
"The solid, master-built home has spectacular ocean views from most rooms and gorgeous Mediterranean, coastal-style landscaped gardens," Vanessa said. "You can walk out your back gate straight on to the cycleway and beach."
The generous floor plan comprises open plan living, dining, gourmet kitchen with stone island bench and butler's pantry, four generous bedrooms, master suite with walk-in robe and ensuite and there's even an underground wine cellar.
Vanessa said, "It's ideally suited for daily family life, an ideal weekender, perfect for those looking to retire to a more laid back coastal lifestyle with the beach as their playground and let's not forget pro surfers!"
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
