Joanna Clare Broad, 39, did not physically appear in the courthouse but sent a letter to Magistrate Mark Douglass with instructions to enter a guilty plea to one charge of high-range drink driving.
The court heard Broad returned a reading of 0.292 when breathtested.
In addition to the plea, Broad also requested the matter to be moved to Queanbeyan Local Court.
Magistrate Douglass agreed and adjourned the matter for sentencing at the above court on August 29.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
