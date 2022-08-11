Veterans should be at centre of agenda: editorial

The interim report from the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide is a confronting indictment of the way governments have treated both current and former services personnel.
It presents a situation that is tragic in its personal impact on veterans and their families. The commissioners were tasked with asking hard questions of the institutions that affect the lives of serving and ex-serving members of the Australian Defence Force, and they haven't flinched in outlining the clear and continued failures of successive governments in the veterans' affairs portfolio.
As the interim report itself acknowledges, however, this is far from the first time that such issues have been investigated. The inaction of governments in repairing the services they provide veterans is evident throughout the findings, but the report's commentary on the following statistics sum it up succinctly: commissioners identified more than 50 previous reports, and more than 750 recommendations, relevant to the topics of suicide and suicidality among serving and ex-serving ADF members.
"We have been dismayed to come to understand the limited ways that Australian governments have responded to these previous inquiries and reports," the commissioners said.
These failures over many years are not only a source of dismay, but also grief and, understandably, anger.
The commissioner's comments should put the Albanese government in no doubt about the significance of the task it has ahead. It cannot perpetuate the cycle with more time wasted in deferring solutions, or worse, ignoring the problems.
The interim report brings a sharp insight and sensitive consideration of the issues, but for all the Royal Commission's hard work, the solutions it identifies are by now familiar. Still, they present some concrete actions the government can take, if it is truly committed.
While the Royal Commission's terms of reference were broad, it is a poor reflection on previous governments that the interim report singles out changes needed in the public service as one of the immediate solutions. So much of the anguish and pain veterans have experienced could have been prevented by governments.
