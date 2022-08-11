Michael van Gerwen has an addiction to winning and he does not want to break that habit as World Series of Darts returns to Australia for the first time in three years.
COVID-19 put paid to the World Series coming to Townsville in 2020 and 2021 but now it is back, and the Dutch darting superstar is looking to pick up where he left off three years ago by winning the Queensland Darts Masters at the Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre.
The two-day tournament starts tonight and concludes tomorrow and van Gerwen is aiming to add to his tally of 11 World Series wins with success in North Queensland.
He won the Melbourne Darts Masters in 2019 and is desperate to pick up another title here this week or at the NSW Masters at WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong next week.
"It's great to be back in Australia. I love it here," he said.
"To be back here means a lot to me. It's nice for the people to have it back and I want to make the most of it.
"I never get tired of winning. It's a habit, it's an addiction and the thing I like the most.
"That is why I play so much. That is why I have given my life to perform on the highest level all the time.
"I like what I do so it makes it a lot easier for me.
"I wouldn't be happy if I go home without a win. I'm confident, I feel good and I want to do some damage in these tournaments."
Van Gerwen has won 59 TV titles but struck a lean patch last season.
The 33-year-old also had to have surgery on his wrist to cure carpal tunnel syndrome.
But after missing the World Cup of Darts in June, he bounced back to form in style, winning the Premier League before taking out the World Matchplay title for the third time in Blackpool last month.
Van Gerwen says he is confident in his own form but said there were some tough players on the home side of the draw, including Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta to get past in the first round before thinking about winning the tournament.
"You never know what is going to come up," he said.
"It will be a tough first round especially over the short form.
"You need to prepare yourself well because you can't afford any mistake because that's it."
Van Gerwen said he was expecting some big crowds in Townsville and Wollongong in the next two weeks but knows most will not be barracking for him.
"It wouldn't be good if it was the other way around," he said.
"The crowds should always support their own people first."
Van Gerwen said darts in Australia was in a great place following the success of Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta at the World Cup of Darts.
The Dutch star said it had been a long time between drinks for the World Series Down Under thanks to Covid, but it was now back with a bang.
"I think darts in Australia is getting bigger and bigger," he said.
"Covid kicked us back down the ladder a few steps but we are back here to bounce back harder. Bring it on."
