Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Van Gerwen returns to continue winning habit at darts masters in Wollongong

By Phil Dillton
Updated August 11 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 11:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back in action: Michael van Gerwen is competing in Townsville and Wollongong. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Michael van Gerwen has an addiction to winning and he does not want to break that habit as World Series of Darts returns to Australia for the first time in three years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.