Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

NSW Parliament's culture of bullying and sexual harassment leaves Illawarra MPs 'disturbed'

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 12 2022 - 4:32am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Damning': Over the past year, Shellharbour MP Anna Watson has worked on the committee behind the landmark review into culture at Macquarie Street. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

The landmark review exposing the bullying and sexual harassment against staff at NSW parliament has been labelled "disturbing" but not surprising by Illawarra MPs and experts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.