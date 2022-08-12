Cyclist airlifted to hospital with head injuries after coming off bike at Port Kembla

Illawarra Mercury
Cyclist airlifted to hospital with 'serious head injuries' after coming off bike at Port Kembla

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 12 2022 - 1:06am, first published 1:00am
A female cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after suffering "serious head injuries" when she came off a bike at Port Kembla on Friday morning.

