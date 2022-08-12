Cyclist airlifted to hospital with head injuries after coming off bike at Port Kembla

A female cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after suffering "serious head injuries" when she came off a bike at Port Kembla on Friday morning.
Five NSW Ambulance road crews, a critical care team and the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter responded to reports of the incident at 9am on Friday, August 12.
The woman is believed to be in her 50s and came off the bike at Shellharbour Road, according to NSW Ambulance.
She is being airlifted to St George Hospital.
NSW Ambulance will provide further information when it comes to hand.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
