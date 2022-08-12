Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong United set to host A-League club Macarthur in a friendly

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 12 2022 - 4:16am, first published 2:30am
Reason to celebrate: United will host A-League side Macarthur at home on Wednesday. Picture: Adam McLean

Fresh off the high of their spirited Australia Cup run, Illawarra Premier League heavyweights Wollongong United will play host to A-League club Macarthur Bulls this Wednesday at Macedonia Park.

