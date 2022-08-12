Fresh off the high of their spirited Australia Cup run, Illawarra Premier League heavyweights Wollongong United will play host to A-League club Macarthur Bulls this Wednesday at Macedonia Park.
United will get the opportunity to play professional opposition at their home ground, something they were looking to achieve in the Cup before they fell just short in the round of 32 against Victorian NPL opposition Green Gully.
The match will form part of Macarthur's pre-season, with the side looking to rebuild from their disappointing 2021-22 A-League Men's campaign.
Macarthur will no doubt be a stern test for United, with the Bulls recently showing dominance in the Cup, recording 6-0 and 4-0 wins in the competition, putting them in a quarter-finals position.
Macarthur's squad features some high profile names including Socceroo Daniel Arzani and former Johnny Warren Medal winner Ulises Davila, not to mention their coach, former Manchester United and Sydney FC legend, Dwight Yorke.
The news comes off the back of fellow IPL side Wollongong Olympic's recent friendly with Sydney FC.
