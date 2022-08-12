Australian music legends Crowded House are making their way around the country this spring.
Their Dreamers Are Waiting month-long national tour will hit Wollongong on Tuesday, November 8.
The Finn family-dominated outfit will light up the WIN Sports and Entertainment Centre.
The band will perform legendary anthems from a 35-year career including Don't Dream It's Over, Something So Strong and Weather With You, along with music from their latest album, Dreamers Are Waiting.
Having undergone many reincarnations, the band now comprises founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, the original producer Mitchell Froom and Finn's sons Liam and Elroy.
The band's April Dreamers Are Waiting Australian tour dates played to full houses, rapturous audiences and widespread critical acclaim.
Live Nation, Zaccaria Concerts & Touring, Regional Touring and Always Live yesterday announced the tour, which included Angus and Julia Stone and Australian band Boy & Bear joining them in Wodonga.
Crowded House tickets are on sale at: ticketmaster.com.au
Crowded House tour dates:
I am a video journalist and host of the Newcastle Herald TikTok account! I spend most of my days filming and editing videos but also like to write articles as well. I'm new to Newcastle, so I like to spend my spare time exploring this city and its many beaches.
