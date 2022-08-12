Illawarra residents can shape the future of the Berkeley boat harbour on Lake Illawarra as the government develops a master plan for the area.
Crown Lands is working on the master plan, which will outline a redesign of the harbour's surrounds to improve facilities for the public.
Last year Wollongong City Council moved to ask the state government to develop such a plan.
The motion was brought by Wollongong councillor Dom Figliomeni, who said the lake was one of the city's top assets but its foreshore had attracted no state government funding in recent years and there was little promotion of it as a tourist attraction.
The Berkeley boat harbour has a boat launching area, open space for recreation, a beach area and car parking, plus it has the Port Kembla Sailing Club and the popular Aish's Seafood and Takeaway.
But the government has identified a need to upgrade the precinct to provide more modern amenities and better cater to everyone who uses it.
Input from the survey will inform what happens to the harbour, with the potential for upgrades to the boat ramp, jetty facilities, car park and other amenities.
"Community consultation is a chance for residents to have their say on what improvements they would like to see at the harbour to make it more user-friendly and appealing for fishers, boaties and the general community," Lands and Water Minister Kevin Anderson said.
The survey can be found online at https://bit.ly/3cPnWoP.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
