Serial thief found in Wollongong mall with knife, break-in tools: court

A Figtree man launched into an expletive filled tirade at a Wollongong magistrate afterallegedly being found with housebreaking implements while on a number of bonds for similar offences.
Aaron Biggs was refused bail in Wollongong Local Court on Friday on charges of having custody of a knife in a public place and possessing housebreaking implements.
Appearing via video link Biggs told Magistrate Robert Walker that the items were "tools for work" to which Magistrate Walker replied, "He knows they're not."
Biggs followed this assessment with a foul-mouthed diatribe, saying he "hadn't done anything" and calling the magistrate "a f---ing piece of shit".
Corrections officers had to warn Biggs not to make it worse, before he was escorted to his cell.
Police allege Biggs was spotted at 2.20am on Friday, August 12, on Wollongong's Crown Street Mall.
Wearing a black jacket, black shorts, and white shoes, after he was spotted by police, Biggs stopped and then began to walk away, documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court said.
Believing he was evading police, police began to search the area for 10 minutes, before they found Biggs in a garden bed outside the Little Prince Bar in Globe Lane, the documents said.
Police asked Biggs to get out of the garden, which he did, before officers asked him what he was up to.
Biggs allegedly said he was walking around Wollongong because he had nothing better to do, but police believed him to be evasive and dismissive.
They said Biggs was holding a dark blue bag, and asked him about what was inside.
Biggs allegedly said there were a couple of needles, leading police to search the bag where they found a large black, silver-handled kitchen knife.
When asked what the knife was for, Biggs allegedly said, "It's for cutting up steak".
Disbelieving this, police questioned Biggs further, and he conceded the knife was blunt.
Looking through the bag further, police found two hammers, one Phillips head screwdriver, a roll of black tape and a pair of black gloves as well as a small serrated edge steak knife.
Police also allegedly found two "ice pipes" and hypodermic needles, which were thrown out.
Police then arrested Biggs and took him to Wollongong police station where he declined to be interviewed.
Police allege that Biggs had no lawful excuse to have a large blade kitchen knife in his possession and no excuse to have the combination of tools, gloves and tape deemed to be housebreaking implements.
In Wollongong Local Court on Friday, Biggs' lawyer Emel Ozer said the facts were not at the higher end of seriousness and a custodial sentence might not follow from a conviction on these facts.
Magistrate Walker refused bail with the matter to be heard again on August 23.
