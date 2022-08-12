Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Lacklustre showing a blessing in disguise for defending Illawarra League premiers

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 12 2022 - 4:59am, first published 3:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRACKING WELL: Collies winger Fletcher Winning on the attack in his side's win over Wests last week. Picture:

It's not often a comfortable victory is also a line in the sand moment, but Collegians' 30-20 win over Dapto a fortnight ago could prove the genuine turning point of the reigning premiers title defence.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.