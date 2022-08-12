Dendrobium expansion needs better information on jobs numbers, impact on creeks

Coal miner South32 has been told it needs to provide better information on jobs numbers, and predicted damage to water catchment creek, for the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) on its Dendrobium mine expansion.
DPE wants the miner to provide better information on base flow levels from certain key watercourses which are likely to be impacted from subsidence.
It also wants clarity on whether the Illawarra Metallurgical Coal (IMC) mine would provide jobs for 700 people - as is claimed in South32's Environmental Impact Statement - or for 333 permanent positions, as is outlined in its Economic Impact Statement.
"The EIS states 'the project would provide continued employment for the existing Dendrobium mine workforce of approximately 650 personnel as well as an additional 50 operational personnel'," DPE wrote.
"The Economic Assessment states that 'over the period of 2022 to 2034, IMC advises that the project would employ an average of 333 FTE (full-time equivalent) workers. During this period, employment increases up to 557 FTEs in 2028'. Please provide a clear breakdown of the anticipated Dendrobium mine workforce annually over the life of the project."
DPE also wants "meaningful" comparison of the predicted baseflow reductions in key watercourses associated with the project.
Baseflow reduction numbers had been provided, but they did not "provide a comparison with the existing mean daily flow".
DPE wants to compare the existing daily flow rate of water catchment creeks with the predicted baseflow reductions from the expansion project and cumulatively.
It also wants better information on the way water features had been classified in the EIS, and on why the amount of bushland to be cleared has risen from 7.5ha to 15ha, as well as a revision of an illustration showing subsidence in relation to the "key stream features".
The company said its economic assessment had used a different methodology than the EIS, and had not including positions such as logistics and trucking.
"The EIS submitted in April included detailed information on our approach to water and environmental management, as well as economic factors," a South32 spokesman said.
"It considered feedback from Independent Planning Commission on South32's original proposal.
"Since the EIS was submitted, South32 has continued to consult with government on the proposal. It is part of normal government process for government departments to request additional information or seek clarification on certain components as part of the application."
DPE is considering whether to approve South32's expansion application, after the original proposal was reduced in scale to reduce the environmental impact.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
