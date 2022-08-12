Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dendrobium expansion needs better information on jobs numbers, impact on creeks

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
August 12 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Coal miner South32 has been told it needs to provide better information on jobs numbers, and predicted damage to water catchment creek, for the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) on its Dendrobium mine expansion.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.