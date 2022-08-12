Not for the first time, St George Illawarra fans are reading a 'choose your own adventure' book.
Remember as kids, when to stick with the heart-and-soul captain, turn to page 64, but if you'd rather go on an adventure into a future unknown with some exciting young kids, head to page 38.
As a youngster, this columnist spent hours flicking those pages with a torch under the blanket, after bedtime.
These days, Dragons fans just put their head under a pillow, trying to ignore another failed finals mission.
For all the close calls and hard luck stories, here we are a decade after Wayne Bennett left Wollongong and the Dragons have won one finals game since.
One.
Steve Price struggled to clean up the salary cap mess left after the 2010 premiership party; Paul McGregor's plan unravelled when Gareth Widdop left and now Anthony Griffin is a man under pressure, missing play-offs in consecutive years.
For all the accusations of nepotism about St George Illawarra appointing their own in Price, McGregor, Dean Young, Ben Hornby and Mat Head among others, Griffin is the club outsider still stuck in the same rut.
Are the kids the future?
Should Andrew McCullough retire?
The Dragons are a classic squad in transition, bandaging together experienced heads, emerging youth and the odd journeyman or two they hoped would offer value for money.
They've never really had the appetite to rebuild and had enough encouragement about their progress by being in and around the top eight.
But at the same time, they've rarely been in conversation about premierships since the Bennett days.
Barring four consecutive 40-0 victories in the next month and other results falling their way, St George Illawarra's campaign is done.
Head and Peter Gentle are out the door; Ben Hunt's future remains in doubt and Griffin is buying time, knowing what happens in the opening couple of months next year will determine the Dragons' decision-making.
When St George Illawarra implemented a selection committee which could overrule McGregor's decision-making, they were doomed.
A couple of years on, we've discovered Cody Ramsey is a worthy fullback, Moses Suli has been an astute buy, Talatau Amone is the future in the halves and Moses Mbye has been outstanding utility value.
But Hunt, at 32, remains the spiritual leader, as Cameron McInnes was for McGregor.
With only a couple of years of NRL left in him, Hunt's next decision should rightly be about his best chance to win a premiership.
This week, Hunt was clear in his message, he has hooked his wagon to Griffin, a much-needed show of support for a coach under pressure.
Once again the Dragons are facing a crossroads with no obvious map to premiership success.
As a colleague said this week, Bulldogs fans have been prepared to wear the pain of recent times, now Matt Burton's combination with Josh Addo-Carr is paying dividends and Villiame Kikau and Reed Mahoney are on their way.
In contrast, frustrated Dragons fans are torn between wanting instant results and willing Griffin to back Ramsay, Amone, Jayden Sullivan and Tyrell Sloan to follow the Penrith development model to glory.
Judging by team selections, Griffin is hedging his bets.
Right now, it's just unclear how the Dragons' 'choose your own adventure' book reaches a satisfying conclusion to save Griffin's career.
What an exciting prospect it would be to see the Illawarra Steelers back in the higher grades of rugby league.
On Thursday, the Mercury's Mitch Jennings broke the story about the Steelers launching a bid to join the NSW women's premiership next year, filling a yawning void in the Dragons' NRLW pathway.
The talk among the Illawarra products is they would flock back to Wollongong to wear Steelers colours, avoiding the grand final situation where Kezie Apps was playing for Wests Tigers and Sam Bremner for Cronulla Sharks.
