We must ease burden on our aged care staff

Last Sunday, August 7, was Aged Care Employee Day. It's a day to recognise the invaluable work carried out by 360,000 aged care employees as they help deliver care services to 1.3 million people across the country.
Put simply it's a day to say thank you. Two words we use without too much thought every day. However simple, these words capture my own feelings of deep gratitude for every person who works in aged care and the contribution they make each day - from nurses and care workers, to allied health professionals and catering and hospitality teams, to the drivers and cleaners, to the volunteers, lifestyle officers and administration officers, and many others.
The important work of aged care employees cannot be overestimated. Every day aged care workers make a real difference in the quality of life of older Australians and I take great pride in my position as CEO of an aged care organisation that is driven by such a dedicated, skilled and compassionate workforce.
It is no secret however that aged care is a sector facing many challenges. In recent years the heartbreaking details of these challenges have been laid bare to us all. Right now the most urgent of these challenges is the shortage of appropriately skilled people wanting to work in aged care.
This is a challenge that aged care providers are forced to address each day across residential aged care centres and home care offices.
In the Illawarra alone, aged care providers need about 450 care workers minimum and about 52 registered nurses immediately. There are about 3000 aged care beds in the Illawarra. That's a lot of staff currently required.
Aged care workers are tired and their resilience is flagging. Personal care is difficult work, it is complex and requires a lot of skill. Dealing with people from all walks of life when they are vulnerable and in need takes a huge amount of empathy and highly refined interpersonal skills.
Aged care workers invest so much of themselves in residents and customers. I see and hear of their heroic deeds every day. But I know that this determination and sheer resilience is a finite resource and that we have to find some answers now to relieve the workforce shortage and give people a break before they are broken.
Since COVID-19 hit our shores in early 2020 and the borders closed, migration of personal care workers, who are the backbone of our sector, has completely dried up. Finding aged care staff is a challenge at the best of times and we depend on migrant care workers to supplement up to 15 per cent of our workforce.
We are already pursuing every avenue available to us domestically. Including looking at new graduates and cadets and offering incentive bonuses for new recruits and referrals. Sadly it is just not enough to close the gap created by the closure of our borders.
Since the election of the Albanese government I have written to the Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler, Minister for Aged Care Anika Wells, Minister for Home Affairs Claire O'Neil and Minister for Immigration Andrew Giles along with our local representatives Alison Byrnes, Stephen Jones and Fiona Phillips about this issue.
I have written to almost anyone who will listen to me about the critical need to establish a streamlined visa process for aged care workers to help supplement the current workforce who are buckling under the pressure.
Being a regional and rural aged care provider presents another unique challenge. While it is already difficult to find staff in regional and rural areas, if we are lucky enough to secure more staff there is nowhere affordable for them to live.
This is a crisis and it is affecting the most vulnerable people in our communities. The existing aged care workforce is exhausted but there are solutions available. We have an opportunity now for all three levels of government to work together to find a solution for our community that works.
This is not a very happy subject to write about but it is a critical one to older people and aged care providers, not just in the Illawarra but nationwide. COVID is not going to abate, and I am afraid the staff burnout rate, let alone the risk to residents will continue if we do not act now.
