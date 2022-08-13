Illawarra Mercury
Opinion

Organisers working hard to ease UCI concerns

By Stuart Taggart
August 13 2022 - 2:00am
We're working to ease your UCI concerns

As we approach one month to go until the start of the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong, it is at the same time exciting and daunting to see more than two years of detailed planning coming to life.

