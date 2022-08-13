We're working to ease your UCI concerns

There are always impacts on communities when cities host events of this size. The UCI Road World Championships are no exception, and we are extraordinarily grateful for the sacrifices that some members of our community are making to ensure that the event can be a great and lasting success for our city. We certainly hope that, like Sydney in 2000 or more recently Birmingham for their successful Commonwealth Games, once the event gets underway, the once-in-a-generation opportunity to experience it in your home town can come to the fore.