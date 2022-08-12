'Where's my teeth': Port Kembla puzzle party ends in blood-soaked rage

"Where's my teeth, where's my f---ing teeth."
These were the words Elizabeth Anne Tobin, 49, screamed as police were trying to find out what had happened early hours of November 7, 2020.
After being made aware of a disturbance at Surfside Drive, Port Kembla, police arrived at about 4am to find Tobin, heavily intoxicated and screaming about her teeth.
"I spent 10 grand on my teeth," Tobin could be heard yelling in body worn footage played to Wollongong Local Court on Friday.
As seen in the footage, after speaking with witnesses, police realise that Tobin is the aggressor in the altercation where she lost her teeth and arrest her.
Tobin was later charged with common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, resisting a police officer and assaulting police.
In Wollongong Local Court on Friday, Magistrate Robert Walker found Tobin guilty on all counts and sentenced her to a community corrections order for 18 months, likening her behaviour to the actions of someone high on ice.
Having pleaded not guilty, the court heard how a night that started with playing puzzles descended into what one witness described as "a traumatic experience".
On November 6, Oscar James McFarlane called Tobin and asked if she wanted to come over to a small gathering he was hosting at his unit with his neighbours.
Tobin agreed, and told McFarlane that she found out her husband of 18 years had cheated on her with her friend in Bathurst and she wanted to get away from him.
The prosecutor told the court Tobin told McFarlane "If you get sick of me tell me to f--- off and I'll leave". McFarlane agreed.
At about 7pm, Tobin joined McFarlane, his partner and a small group of friends. Besides McFarlane, Tobin didn't know the rest of the group.
One of the guests, Dominique Jane Borg said that the group moved outside after finishing the puzzles and sat around an outdoor table.
Ms Borg got to know more about Tobin, including her husband's affair as Tobin progressively downed six cans of Tooheys New beer.
One of the other guests, Jessica Gill, said she noted Tobin's intoxication as she was repeating her story about her husband cheating on her.
"[She was] open and free about things you don't tell random people," Ms Gill said.
Ms Borg agreed with the observation.
"[Tobin was] previously speaking about her husband quite a lot, he had had an affair or cheated on her," she said.
Then one of the guests, who witnesses described as sitting at the other end of the table, asked if Tobin was speaking about her husband, to which she replied, "what the f--- did you say about my husband?".
Then, Tobin and the guest stood up, before the guest, who can't be named for legal reasons, said Tobin lunged at her across the table.
The two landed on the ground, with the guests saying Tobin grabbed onto the other guest's hair, while the guest screamed at the others to get Tobin off her.
Ms Gill tried to separate the pair and soon after the guest left to get away from Tobin.
Ms Gill said then Tobin yelled that she wanted to kill the guest who she had initially lunged at.
"That's when she launched herself at me," Ms Gill said. "She wrapped her hands around my hair extensions [and] pulled me to ground."
Ms Gill said Tobin then bit her, causing her to bleed through her jacket.
Ms Gill said she had bruises all over her knees, marks on her arm because of the bite and her hair pulled out.
Ms Borg tried again to separate the pair and noticed that Tobin was spitting blood and saw her two front teeth were missing.
"She was so aggressively yelling and screaming, she was spitting blood, and that's when I noticed [she had lost two teeth]," Ms Borg said.
Mr McFarlane, who had gone to sleep, was woken up by the commotion and called police, who arrived after another neighbour restrained Tobin.
"[Tobin] said she was going to come back tomorrow and finish the job, and around that time the two police officers arrived," he said.
Tobin's rage continued, with officers struggling to arrest her as she thrashed about.
After placing Tobin in a police van, the arresting officer told the court Tobin kicked out at him, landing a foot on his chest.
After taking her to the police station, police officers said Tobin scratched at one of the officers.
Tobin, however, had a different version.
Giving evidence, Tobin said the other guest was the aggressor, knocking her over and then stomping on her face.
Tobin said she then blacked out until she was put in the back of the police van, when the arresting officer started punching her.
Magistrate Walker doubted this version of events, noting that "everyone else, all the other witnesses in this case, don't see the stomp in the face".
"[A stomp] leaves another mark, you don't just lose your front teeth, you would have an injury to the whole mouth area," Magistrate Walker said.
