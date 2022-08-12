Members of Australia's second largest private health insurer won't have to fork out additional costs for treatment at Wollongong's two private hospital's, according to Ramsay Health Care and Bupa Australia.
An agreement was finally reached between Ramsay, which runs which owns Wollongong and Figtree private hospitals, and Bupa Australia on Friday, after ongoing disputes over a new contract.
The deal, reached after Ramsay terminated its contract with Bupa on August 2, comes after more than a week of negotiations to avoid Bupa customers paying potentially hundreds of dollars in out of pocket costs if they were treated at a Ramsay-owned facility.
The companies announced in a joint statement that their stalemate ended and they had agreed on key terms of a three-year contract.
It is expected the key terms of the agreement will be finalised in the next two weeks, and a new contract will be entered into before October.
"This means Bupa members won't have to pay any additional out of pocket expenses when they attend a Ramsay hospital from October 2022," a statement from the companies said.
The companies said the agreement "finds a balance between the challenges faced by hospital operators in the current environment", while recognising the cost of living and affordability challenges for health insurance customers.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
