Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Former sex discrimination commissioner reviews Macquarie Street behaviour: editorial

August 12 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In February last year, federal parliamentary staffer Brittany Higgins went public with a rape allegation that led to a national debate on an increasingly apparent culture of bullying and sexual harassment in Canberra politics.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.