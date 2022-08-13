It's the type of performance that would have fellow opponents shaking come the business end of the season, with Shoalhaven flexing their muscles and pulling ever closer to the minor premiership in the Illawarra Rugby with a comprehensive 52-12 win away from home against University of Wollongong.
It was a day out for the Brandon brothers. A double from Mark along with two conversions, as well as tries to Steven and Keiran had the side well in front. Contributions from George Miller and Jack Watts also helped Shoalhaven turn University inside out.
With Tech Waratahs losing on Saturday, it provides a bit of breathing room at the top of the ladder for Shoalhaven, who play the Waratahs next weekend and then finish the season against Camden.
Shoalhaven coach Will Miller was happy with his team's performance and said there was plenty of positives to take out of the match.
"I think defensively we were lacking at the start of the game, going a little bit soft. But then we picked that up a bit. Same deal with the attack, we started the match not playing to our structure but we were able to hit back hard."
Miller said the match against the Waratahs next weekend, which could be the day Shoalhaven seal the minor premiership, was going to be huge.
"It's massive. But every game in this league is very important and you've just got to take it one game at a time. It would be very pleasing to win it next week but we just have to take the game at face value and hopefully we get the rewards on Saturday."
University coach Scott Hatch commended the performance of Shoalhaven but lamented the showing from his side.
"They're a very strong side with attacking weapons across the park and they kicked into the corners very well. We just didn't value possession today, we tried to score off every phase and with that high risk rugby we turned it over too often. If you give a side like Shoalhaven all that field position and opportunity it will eventually take its toll and that's what happened. I think we need to develop our thinking a little bit."
In other results across the grounds on Saturday in Illawarra Rugby, Avondale beat Bowral 20-12, the aforementioned Waratahs were defeated 10-5 by Camden and are now on a two match losing streak, Cambelltown pushed further up the ladder with a tight 35-33 win over Kiama and Shamrocks beat Vikings 34-31 in another close encounter.
