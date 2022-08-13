Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Shoalhaven nearing closer to the minor premiership with a solid win over University

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 13 2022 - 8:49am, first published 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rising high: Shoalhaven were dominant against University on Saturday. Picture: Wesley Lonergan

It's the type of performance that would have fellow opponents shaking come the business end of the season, with Shoalhaven flexing their muscles and pulling ever closer to the minor premiership in the Illawarra Rugby with a comprehensive 52-12 win away from home against University of Wollongong.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.