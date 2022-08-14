Illawarra Mercury
Set-up for Wollongong's UCI World Championships to start next week

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated August 14 2022 - 6:43am, first published 6:40am
Get ready: Infrastructure for the main spectator and athlete related activities will move in to the Wollongong foreshore.

The set-up for Wollongong's Olympic-scale bike race will start next week, with organisers asking residents to be aware of "increased activity" around Lang Park and Marine Drive.

