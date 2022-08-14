The set-up for Wollongong's Olympic-scale bike race will start next week, with organisers asking residents to be aware of "increased activity" around Lang Park and Marine Drive.
Over the next four weeks infrastructure for the main spectator and athlete related activities will move in to the Wollongong foreshore, creating some disruption as event teams work to get ready for September.
Advertisement
"To ensure the safety of the community, please be aware of increased activity in this precinct from Thursday 25 August," new information on the Wollongong 2022 event website says.
"This will mean some changes to parking conditions, reduced vehicle access (local traffic only in some cases), infrastructure builds, heavy vehicle movements and associated noise (7am to 7pm)."
"Wollongong 2022 thanks residents and businesses for their patience and co-operation."
Over the weekend, Wollongong 2022 also published detailed maps of road closures which breakdown exactly which roads will be closed at specific times each day.
Road closure times have changed in some cases from the information previously published, with roads to shut as early as 6.45am on September 24.
However, the maps continue to make it clear that the Wollongong foreshore precinct and central suburbs including Gwynneville, Fairy Meadow, Mount Pleasant and Mount Ousley will be most affected.
These areas will have road closures for at lease a few hours on each of the nine days starting from September 17. In northern and southern suburbs, closures remain limited to a few hours on main race days.
There are also new details about one way access along some race roads, and details about local road access for residents during the race.
According to the website, traffic controllers will facilitate local resident vehicle crossings at the designated locations, dates and times if it is safe to do so, and the published access and times are subject to change.
Local road access times:
Saturday 17 September (11:00 - 11:45)
Sunday 18 September (12:30 - 13:30)Tuesday 20 September (11:05 - 11:20 & 13:00 - 13:10) -
Friday 23 September (11:35 - 12:50) & Saturday 24 September (9:50 - 13:00)
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.