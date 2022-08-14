Tickets are currently on sale for a new children's Fairy festival in Wollongong, yet authorities are yet to sign off an allow the event to go ahead.
Communications agency Pubblico! is using various websites and social media to advertise their Fairy Garden Party at Wollongong Botanic Garden for October 16, from 11am to 3pm.
They're charging a flat fee for adults and children (above the age of three) of up to $43.29 plus booking fee through online platform Eventbrite.
However, a spokeswoman for Wollongong City Council who run the Botanic Garden said the organiser's application was "still under review".
"It's important we undertake a thorough assessment of an event application to ensure the safety and well-being of those who may attend any event, as well as those using the facility while it is underway," the spokeswoman said late on Friday August 12.
"We do recommend that event organisers don't put their tickets on sale before an approval is issued by council."
While Wollongong Council does has a generic development application to allow events in the Botanic Garden, she said organisers still needed to apply and satisfy a range of criteria - including pedestrian and crowd movement plans, traffic management plans and waste management plans - before getting the green light to operate.
"Should an event be approved by council, their event licence would need to meet all the conditions of the generic Development Application as well as any further requirements within their event licence which is related to their specific event," the spokeswoman said.
When asked what exactly a $43 ticket would get you, Tiani Chillemi from Pubblico! would not go into detail
"At this stage I can only announce the play zones listed on the ticket site, with more details to come," Ms Chillemi said.
According to the Eventbrite listing on 85 per cent of tickets were already sold though Ms Chillemi was unable to disclose the capacity for the event as it was "to be announced".
"Discover a hidden fairy world beneath the trees and flowerbeds of the Wollongong Botanic Gardens," the event listing states.
"Fairies, big and small, it's time to dress up, bring your wings and immerse yourself in this fairy wonderland."
In terms of activities for children the listing states kids could meet a fairy and play in the "bubble disco", find hidden fairy houses, there would be "fairy sparkles", fairy art, lawn games, stories, DUPLO, and "picnic under trees" (though it's uncertain if the food/drink is supplied for free or as an extra or if it's BYO).
Wollongong Council were unable to give a time-frame to the Mercury on when they would make a decision if the Fairy Garden Party could go ahead or not.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
