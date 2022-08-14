Illawarra Mercury
Figtree Kangaroos confirm top spot, continue charge into AFL South Coast finals

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
August 14 2022 - 2:55am
STANDING TALL: Figtree's Will Foster flies high to take a big mark over his Tigers opponent. Picture: Wesley Lonergan

They were challenged for three quarters, but Figtree wrapped up the 2022 minor premiership after claiming a 44-point win over Northern Districts on Saturday.

