They were challenged for three quarters, but Figtree wrapped up the 2022 minor premiership after claiming a 44-point win over Northern Districts on Saturday.
Advertisement
The Tigers proved a thorn in the Kangaroos' side for the majority of the contest at Figtree Oval to trail by 16 points at three-quarter time, before the hosts booted five goals to one in the last term to round out a 15.14 (104) to 9.6 (60) victory.
Read more: Path to redemption a steep climb for Dragons
Benjamin Bourke was superb for the winners, kicking eight goals, while Jason Ainsworth, Max Harper and James Stacey were among their other standouts. For Norths, Brendan Davis and Harrison Jennings bagged three majors apiece.
The result means that the Kangaroos remain unbeaten so far this Men's Premier Division season and are named minor premiers, with finals to get under way next week.
It's a familiar position for Figtree, who completed the premiership and minor premiership double in the last completed AFL South Coast competition in 2020.
Elsewhere, Shellharbour blew a chance to book their ticket to the finals after falling to Wollongong Lions by 59 points on Saturday.
The Suns were equal on points with the Tigers heading into the last round, but behind on percentage, and needed a win or draw to reach finals. However, the bottom-placed Lions ensured their finished their season on a high note, prevailing 16.10 (106) to 7.5 (47).
In the other game, the Wollongong Bulldogs confirmed second spot on the ladder with a 9.14 (68) to 3.4 (22) victory over the Power.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.