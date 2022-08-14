A month after allegedly reversing into a woman's car while under the influence, a suspended driver has been caught drunk behind the wheel again after he sank 15 bourbons.
James Anthony Cook, 28, fronted Wollongong Local Court via video link from custody after he was arrested around midnight on Sunday.
Police pulled Cook over to conduct a random breath test after he was driving along Kembla Street, Wollongong on August 14.
According to court documents, the breath test returned a reading of 0.1333.
Cook was arrested and taken to Wollongong station after he told police he drank around 15 Jim Beam and cola cans from 5pm to 11pm.
He was charged with mid-range PCA and driving while suspended.
It comes after Cook returned a breath test reading of 0.184 last month after he was accused of crashing the rear of his vehicle into a woman's car.
It is alleged Cook reversed into the woman's car on July 9 while she entered an underground car park at Fairy Meadow.
The woman then drove into the car park, where Cook was allegedly shouting at her and refusing to provide his details for insurance.
Police were called for assistance, and a man known to the woman tried to de-escalate the situation.
Cook allegedly punched the man in the face, who threw punches back at Cook.
Shortly after, police attended the scene and both Cook and the woman were breath tested.
Cook was arrested when his breath test returned the positive reading.
According to police facts, Cook allegedly kicked and hit police after he was escorted into a paddy wagon.
He then attempted to escape the wagon, but was subdued by police who sprayed him with pepper spray.
In court on Sunday, police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall opposed Cook's release from custody.
Ms Wall argued he was "well aware" of his licence suspension and that he was in breach of his bail condition to not drink alcohol.
However, Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard accepted his application for bail but warned if he were to breach it again, the court may not be so lenient.
"On this occasion I will release you ... but don't breach it again," Registrar Coulthard said.
"You will not be given the same opportunity."
As part of his bail conditions, Cook must abide by a curfew, report to police daily, reside at Figtree, and must not drink alcohol or take drugs.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
