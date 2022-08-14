When he felt that all too familiar pop in his right knee, Dan Grida knew the toughest battle was the one he'd fight in his own head.
The ACL tear in September last year was his second in 18 months, a literally cruel twist having taken to his first return with the bottomless work ethic that's made him a fan-favourite in Wollongong.
The previous experience left him confident he could get back physically, but the mental toll was something he couldn't simply address with trademark hustle and grit.
It's why, at the urging of then assistant coach Jacob Jackomas, the 24-year-old sought psychological help.
"For me the physical stuff was easy," Grida said.
"I love to work out and the rehab is basically just working out but it was a lot harder this time mentally. It broke me a little bit.
"WA was shut for a long time so I was probably a little bit homesick as well. Not being able to play, being hurt, it all compounded.
"I was working out really hard and then I just had to go watch the boys train and play. It got to the point where nothing was really working.
"It was getting tough and Jacob was actually the one who said 'we need to get you onto something'. I don't think I would've gone for it myself.
I was always a little bit skeptical of it, I just always thought I'd get through it myself. I don't think I would've gone for it myself so I'm very grateful Jacob talked me into it because it really worked for me.- Dan Grida
"The coaches made sure I got a psychologist and I'd go see her once or twice every few weeks and she really helped me through the tougher parts.
"I'm very grateful Jacob talked me into it because it really worked for me."
Back in full training and primed for a return season, Grida says it's something he'll continue to seek out after admittedly not putting a lot of stock in the process heading in.
"We had [psychologists] at the AIS so when I was there I'd see one every now and then, they'd pretty much make us," he said.
"I was always a little bit skeptical of it. I just always thought I'd get through it myself. I'm pretty headstrong.
"I guess you can never really understand what guys are going through until something like that happens. I'm going to keep going back.
"It's definitely a really good tool for people to use. Even if nothing's really gone super wrong, it's just good to unload how you're feeling with no judgement and I've loved it.
"With the support network I have here, my teammates are my best mates, Jacob as coach, it's like a family for me. They really helped me through."
It's a faith he's desperate to repay, with the Hawks having now twice extended his contract while he was on the path back from ACL repair surgery.
The contract signed midway through last season was certainly no gimme, with the Australian contingent of Emmett Naar, Harry Froling and Isaac White all moved on over the off-season.
Grida's role in the rotation remains key, with rookie coach Jackomas equally enamoured with the West Aussie's attributes as predecessor Brian Goorjian.
"It's really encouraging to sign that contract and have that faith from the coaches," Grida said.
"They see how hard I work and how much I love playing this game and love playing for these guys.
"I'm very grateful for that and I'm very happy to be back with the squad for the next two years.
"Jacob and Goorj are pretty similar in coaching styles and it's the exact same role really. The only thing Jacob preaches to me is just guard, get rebounds, play defence.
"Everything else will happen from that. I'll run and I'll get open lay-ups, open threes, and just contribute.
"I feel better than I've ever felt. I know I said that last time but I'm just super grateful to be back on the floor with my boys and playing for the coaches.
"I'm loving every second of it."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
