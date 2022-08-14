Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Updated

Bitter irony in Dragons controversial loss to Raiders

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 14 2022 - 7:41am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STIFFED: Jack Bird protests referee Adam Gee's late no-call in the Dragons narrow loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images

The Red V faithful will surely disagree, but there was a sense of poetic justice in the Raiders sneaking home 24-22 against the Dragons on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.