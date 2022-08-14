After a couple of disappointing losses to Stingrays of Shellharbour and Jamberoo Superoos in July, which somewhat halted their minor premiership push, Warilla-Lake South Gorillas have well and truly gotten back to their top form with a comprehensive 32-10 victory over league-leaders Gerringong at Michael Cronin Oval.
The Gorillas led 16-10 at half-time, before running over the Lions in the second period of the game and picking up the two points.
The win puts the Gorillas within touching distance of the Lions at the top of the ladder, with just two points now separating the sides with just two rounds remaining in the season. The ladder is pretty tight however, with just four points separating the Lions, Gorillas, Jamberoo and Stingrays in the top four positions.
Doubles from Tyrone Roberts and Justin Jones, along with tries to Dane Nelson and Blair Grant put the result beyond doubt for Warilla.
Gorillas coach Troy Grant said it wasn't his side's best performance initially, but said he was proud of how his side managed against an incredibly good side.
"It was a bit of a slow start to the game with a few errors here and there but then the boys rolled into the contest really well. I think we got through their middle really well and built a good platform for our backs. It was really awesome to see."
Grant said he was happy that the side seemed to be hitting a good run of form heading into the finals after a couple of setbacks recently.
"With two rounds to go and heading into semi-finals the job is not done for us, but it gives our boys that kick they need for the back end of the season and gives us that new energy. We've always known we can match it with the top sides but sometimes we've lacked the execution. Yesterday it started to click so it gives us a good leg-up and a confidence boost for sure."
Lions coach Scott Stewart said his side was their own worst enemy on Saturday, turning over too much ball which he said cost them dearly in the end.
"Warilla thoroughly deserved their win. We didn't help ourselves by giving away so much cheap ball. They definitely got the jump on us early and we just couldn't keep up with them. We need to adjust the way we're playing a bit at the moment to what we were producing at the beginning of the season."
