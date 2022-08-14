UPDATE:
A man has been arrested after firing as many as five shots inside Canberra Airport.
Passengers were evacuated and parts of the airport locked down following the incident just after 1.30pm on Sunday.
The man was arrested at the scene and taken to a Canberra police station.
No injuries were reported.
An ACT police spokesman said the gun reportedly used in the shooting had been secured and the man was acting alone.
The spokesman said the shots were not aimed at people, and the man had not gone through security screening before the shooting took place.
Canberra Airport remains closed to the public, with the top floor of the airport an active crime scene.
Flights in and out of the airport have been stopped while police secure the terminal.
Police have said there is no ongoing threat to the community or to other passengers.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had been briefed on the airport incident.
Finance Minister and ACT senator Katy Gallagher said she had been shocked by the event.
"Our local airport is such an important part of the Canberra community and it must have been terrifying for everyone," she said on Twitter.
"Thanks so much to the first responders for keeping everyone safe."
EARLIER: Canberra Airport has been evacuated after five gunshots were allegedly fired by a "calm" gunman.
It is understood the alleged shots were fired at glass windows, and seemingly not aimed at anyone.
The gunman did not resist arrest, and one witness said the bullets did not even break glass.
Meanwhile, a witness has revealed how "courageous" airport crew assisted scared passengers to evacuate.
ACT Policing said they were called to the airport at about 1.30pm on Sunday, following reports of gunshots in the main terminal building.
"Shortly after one person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. CCTV has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for this incident," they said.
"There have been no reported injuries."
Officers are working with airport staff and airlines to reopen the airport to the public as soon as possible.
Images on social media have shown large bullet holes in window panels of the terminal.
"CCTV has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for this incident," a police spokesman said in a statement.
"The Canberra Airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained."
Video online has shown police interviewing evacuated passengers for witness statements.
Passengers on planes on the tarmac at the time of the incident remain onboard.
Holder man Vishal Jadha, 32, said he was waiting for his partner to arrive from Adelaide when he heard gunshots.
While rushing downstairs, Mr Jadha said he saw the alleged gunman, who seemed "really calm".
"We were downstairs, so we just helped a couple of the old people to evacuate from the floor," he said.
"We actually saw the guy. Maybe in his 50s, white shirt, goggles, really calm even after the shots. Just standing there.
"He was just wearing his jacket, standing there like a normal person.
"He tried to shoot the glass, but it didn't go through."
Mr Jadha described airport crew as "really courageous".
He said there was a number of upset people who appeared to be only metres away from the gunman.
"There was some airport crew, they were really courageous, even though he was like, 50 metres away from them," Mr Jadha said.
"They just help everyone to evacuate."
ABC journalist Louise Milligan took to Twitter and said Qantas lounge was evacuated after shots were fired.
Others took to social media to say they heard gunfire.
ESA confirmed it was at the airport to assist ACT Policing with the incident.
The incident has created chaos and disruption for people taking domestic flights.
Giralang woman Gaye Doolan was meant to depart on a 2.20pm flight to Melbourne, but said she was evacuated from the Qantas business lounge at about 1.30pm.
She said a message came over the lounge, and people were taken downstairs.
Ms Doolan said police were getting information from those who witnessed or heard the alleged shooting.
Maryanne Burgonyne said she arrived in Canberra from Melbourne at 1.30pm, and is still on a disembarked plane.
"We were not allowed off the plane due to a security issue. That is all they have told us," she said.
More to come.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
