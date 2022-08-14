Illawarra Mercury
'Support needed' after child's death at Illawarra primary school

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 14 2022 - 9:17am, first published 7:30am
HABITUS FOUNDER: Dr Sumant 'Monty' Badami is a strong advocate for having young people's voices heard. Picture: Supplied

A youth mental health expert is asking the community to support each other in grief after a 10-year-old boy took his own life last Wednesday at an Illawarra primary school.

