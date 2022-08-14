A new season, but the Gwenda Markwell stable remains the dominant force at Kembla Grange with three wins on Saturday.
Even money favourite Sawrey led the way, breaking through at his sixth attempt to win a 1400m maiden.
Advertisement
He was ably supported by Clovis, who also chalked up a career-first win (1200m), while Burning Need held off Anthony Mountney's Herb and Keikoku, trained by Brad Widdup, in a frantic BenchMark 64 (1200m) finish.
Jockey Zac Lloyd enjoyed the ride on Sawrey holding off the Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexious-trained Emancipist late.
"I couldn't have asked for a better spot," Lloyd said.
"I thought at the 500 (metres), how far, when he came around, he cantered up, I thought I was just going to have to sit on him the whole straight. Being on the his home track, he had a good look around, so I had to give him a couple of reminders.
"If a horse came near him, he would have kicked away again."
Burning Need added to the Markwell tally with an impressive victory, presenting in the final 200m in a busy finish. Herb kept coming but missed the bob, while Keikoku drove late out wide for third, in a race where five lengths separated the entire field.
Markwell's first winner Clovis burst through after being held in a pocket to hold off Terry Robinson's Airliner, with Annabel Neasham's Tot Of Rum flying late over 1200m.
Meanwhile, Noble Soldier produced late to deliver an impressive second placing in Saturday's 1400m Midway Handicap at Rosehill.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.