Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Figtree crash victim's widower speaks about loss after fatal M1 Princes Motorway crash

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 15 2022 - 5:32am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Darragh, left, died after a car driven by Deanna Azabal, top right, hit her vehicle on the M1 Princes Motorway at Figtree. Her partner Dean Spicer, bottom right, says the family is "rudderless" now.

The bereaved partner of an Albion Park woman killed in a crash at Figtree has told a court of the immense impact her loss has had on the lives of her loved ones.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.