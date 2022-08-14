Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

BlueScope's record multi-billion dollar profit

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 14 2022 - 11:10pm, first published 10:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steel coils lined up at BlueScope's Springhill plant - the steelmaker has recorded a record profit. Picture: Sylvia Liber

BlueScope has reported a record multi-billion dollar profit over the last financial year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.