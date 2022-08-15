Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Junkyard Beats has a new Wollongong kids show recycling rubbish into music

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 15 2022 - 5:21am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oded Prior and Lucas Nadin from Junkyard Beats

An Israeli expat has managed to forge an empire from rubbish after relocating to the Illawarra and is now touring his wares around the country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.