The weekend marked 100 days until the Socceroos will compete in their fifth consecutive World Cup when they take on reigning champions France in the first of three group matches in Qatar.
Despite it being a tough start for us against France, you would rather be playing the best teams first up opposed to in the last group game when they are looking to wrap up a knockout spot.
Shellharbour junior Joel King and Kiama local Kye Rowles both played their part in qualifying and will be looking to push for selection. Rowles played a massive part in getting us to Qatar with his performance against Peru and he has been playing well since his recent club move to Hearts in Scotland. He is not the biggest centre-half in the world but the way he reads the game is so impressive.
As for King he got game time during qualification and will be pushing regular starter Aziz Behich for that starting spot come November. He is an extremely promising talent for the future and this could be his moment.
