A number of the region's best football stars have been selected in Football NSW's squads for the upcoming National Youth Championships in Coffs Harbour which will begin in September.
Players from the Wollongong Wolves, the Illawarra Stingrays and the South Coast Flame will represent the region in age groups ranging from 14-16, where they will compete against the best players from around Australia. The event acts as Football Australia's way of identifying the best emerging talent in the country.
Of the 14 players selected from the Illawarra, the Wolves have seven representatives, Bailey Trunzo, Khaled Houchyami, Billy Apostalos, Hudson Beddow, Cameron Luton, Brooklyn Mandavy and Tristan McIntosh, the Flame have two players selected, Caley Tallon-Henniker and Caleb Haig and the Stingrays will be represented by five players, Sofia Fante, Emily Zerafa, Kate Drinkwalter, Maddison Harris and Isabelle Harris.
The Championships will be held at C.ex Coffs International Stadium between 19-30 September. Football NSW technical director Warren Grieve said he was happy the tournament was kicking-off once again following a two year hiatus due to COVID and he congratulated all players that were selected.
