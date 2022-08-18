What is Christian Science? Advertising Feature

Read for yourself: Despite Christian Science being such a loving, healing religion, there are many wrong ideas floating around about what it is. Photo: Supplied

I grew up in a household where Christian Science practice was simply part of our everyday life. As a child I lived with the knowledge that God knew me truly and loved me deeply and that I could confidently turn to God for help - which was the loveliest, most comforting idea to be raised with.



But like any religion or belief system, you can't inherit it. There has to come a point where you decide for yourself and make it your own.

For me that point was in my late teens when I felt very lost and alone (I'm sure I'm not alone in that). But, it was that deep, sweet voice in the back of my thought that kept reminding me that I wasn't actually lost or alone because God knew me and loved me, that helped me get through that difficult, dark time.

Christian Science to me has always helped me make sense of life. It answered so many of my questions about life and God and my relationship to both.



Christian Science to me has always helped me make sense of life. - Beth Packer

It is truly a religion of love and healing, but also of deep intelligence and inspiration. These are some of the many reasons why this Science of Christianity still grows more and more fascinating to me every day.

It's also practical, in that its ideas lead us to find healing solutions to our everyday problems, including health issues. God is recognised to be the truth or Principle of life - the thing that when understood and lived, makes our life work out for us.



The Bible tells us this God/Principle is Love, 'God is love' it says in 1 John. Love is the thing that makes life work right for us. It's not like human love which is variable, but the love which Jesus expressed, unwavering and unconditional; that was a divine expression.

Despite Christian Science being such a loving, healing religion, still there are many wrong ideas floating around about what it is, particularly on the internet. Some FAQs are:

Why is it called Christian Science? It's science because it is based on a set of spiritual principles - laws relating to the nature of God and creation - that can be applied with expected, consistent results.

Is Christian Science Scientology? No. Other than a similarity in name, they are completely unrelated.

Is Christian Science a cult? No, there's no blindly following a leader. Christian Scientists have a deep respect and affection for its founder, Mary Baker Eddy, and think of her more as a benchmark for what is possible.

Is Christian Science anti-vaccination or anti-medical? No. Every Christian Scientist is free to decide for themselves about health care. With vaccinations, always Christian Scientists are expected to be law-abiding and so encouraged to follow all social rules and laws as part of Jesus' edict to 'love one another'.

If you have further questions, visit christianscience.com and there are also many talks on YouTube (search Christian Science lectures).