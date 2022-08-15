Study tips that will make nursing school easier

Nursing school can be a challenging endeavor.



There is a lot to balance, and you may be overwhelmed if you are not prepared. Since you need to study a lot, having a plan is always a good idea.



Here are a few study tips to improve your experience.

Cover a little every day

Taking things slowly may seem counterproductive, but it's a better option than trying to cram a week's worth of work in a few hours.



Instead, spend a little time on your studies and remain consistent. You can increase your study hours gradually.



Studying a little every day increases your ability to retain information. You'll feel less overwhelmed and more willing to study the next day.

Since nursing school requires a great deal of reading, you need a strategy to ensure that you retain as much as possible. If you try reading everything on the first pass, you will end up bored and frustrated.

Join a study group

Research suggests that studying with peers increases your ability to retain information. Studying alone, you are likely to retain only 10 per cent.



However, studying in a group enables you to retain up to 90 per cent. Studying with others is fun and a great way to improve your morale.



Get together with other nursing students and put your heads together. Study groups will improve your performance significantly.

Focus on what is covered in class

A nursing education course will equip you with everything you need to learn. Your instructors will assign you several chapters to cover every week, and they will also suggest that you review a few outside resources.



Instead of going through all types of material, take a cue from your class work.



What topic has your instructor been focusing on?



What resources have they asked you to review? Putting your focus on the right topics saves you time and effort.

Determine your learning style

One of the biggest mistakes that nursing students make is failing to understand their unique learning styles. What works for someone else won't necessarily work for you.



Some people will learn best by writing out notes.



Others will learn best in groups and prefer to see or do.

Don't cram for your exams

Give yourself time to study and understand what is covered in your course. If you have an exam coming on, start studying at least the week before.



Cover a little at a time and ensure that you understand everything you are learning. Consider using a planner to know when your tests and assignments are due.



Try out practice questions and use them to direct your studies.

Take advantage of outside sources

The more learning resources you have, the better. Check out popular sites, and do not be afraid to learn from others in the industry.



However, it would be best if you remembered that your instructor and textbook are the final authority when in doubt.

Use the 45-15 strategy

If you have difficulty focusing, consider using the 45-15 strategy. Set your timer for 45 minutes and study with no breaks. After that session, you can take a 15-minute break.



The goal should be to focus entirely in those 45 minutes. During your break, consider taking a walk, napping, or listening to music.



This strategy will help you maintain the perfect balance of rest and work.

Hone your memory

Nursing school demands a significant ability to memorise. Consider creating flashcards or notes to help you review important facts.



You can look at them in your free time or when doing other things. For example, you could have a sticky note card on your bathroom mirror.



You get to learn and retain information even as you brush your teeth. Eventually, these numbers will become second nature without even trying.

Make concept maps

In addition to the traditional sticky notes, you can also benefit from concept maps. Concept maps give you a visual representation of the topic and help you organise your thoughts.



Concept maps are not only easy to create, but also an efficient way to understand (rather than just memorize) information.



Start with the most important topics and build on what you have already learned. You can supplement them with notes, videos, and other resources.