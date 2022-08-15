Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Nowra man to face court over lock box filled with guns

Updated August 15 2022 - 2:17am, first published 1:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firearms and weapons allegedly seized from a house in Nowra. Photo: NSW Police

A 24-year-old Nowra man is facing 11 firearms and weapons charges after police allegedly found a cache of guns and homemade stun devices in his home.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.