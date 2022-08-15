A 24-year-old Nowra man is facing 11 firearms and weapons charges after police allegedly found a cache of guns and homemade stun devices in his home.
Police turned up to a property on Quiberon Street about 8pm on Sunday to conduct inquiries in relation to a separate domestic violence incident.
Advertisement
After officers set up a crime scene and asked the occupants who were not involved to leave, a 24-year-old man allegedly entered a bedroom and tried to remove a large metal lock box.
Police said he then attempted to flee the home, but was confronted by a male sergeant and detained after a short struggle, with the officer sustaining minor facial abrasions during the arrest.
During a search of the lock box, police allegedly found two modified gel blasters, a homemade single shot .22 calibre pistol, two electronic stun devices, ammunition, several mobile phones, and numerous forms of identification believed to have been stolen.
Police said they also seized a credit card with a blade concealed inside.
During another search of the property in the early hours of Monday morning, officers allegedly seized two gel blaster firearms, a large quantity of various calibre ammunition, homemade electronic stun devices and capsicum spray.
The man was taken to Nowra Police Station where he was charged with 11 offences, including possess unauthorised pistol, possess ammunition and a prohibited weapon without a permit and resisting arrest.
The Nowra man was refused bail to appear in Nowra Local Court on Monday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.