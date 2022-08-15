Vehicles to be towed for breaching extended clearways for UCI race

Upgraded parking restrictions with the threat of vehicles being towed will be in place during next month's UCI Road World Championships.
Special event clearways on public roads will be set up by Transport for NSW for the race, which runs from September 17-25.
Advertisement
Read more: UCI set-up to start next week
"Transport for NSW is working closely with Wollongong City Council, the Wollongong 2022 local organising committee and government agencies to make changes to the road network to facilitate the nine days of training and racing and ensure the safety of everyone," Transport for NSW executive director of customer co-ordination and service delivery Roger Weeks said.
"It is important to understand there will be no parking allowed along any part of the race routes on competition and training days over the course of the event.
"We ask the community to get familiar with their local road closures and parking restrictions, to plan ahead and to make alternate arrangements where required."
The special event clearways will be in place on all roads used for the race, and some surrounding roads at various times during the event period.
People who ignore the clearway will have their vehicle towed to the nearest available parking space, and charged a fee.
Most clearways will start early in the morning. Signs with the clearway hours of operation will be in place and residents are advised to check the times before parking the night before races.
Emergency services are involved in event planning and will have priority access to the city at all times, a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
Detailed information about road closures and an event-week checklist for households are being delivered to residents in the Wollongong LGA this week.
During the week of races there will be some key roads where closures will be minimal or non-existent, though increased traffic and extra travel time is expected.
Towradgi Road and Balgownie Road will be permanently open and serve as connectors to Mt Ousley, Fairy Meadow, Towradgi and Balgownie.
The M1, Memorial Drive and Princes Highway (except for a section in Fairy Meadow and North Wollongong) will operate as usual throughout the week.
Lawrence Hargrave Drive will be open September 18-23.
There will be part-day closures on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Masters Road, Springhill Road, Five Islands Road and the Princes Highway at Unanderra on the weekend of September 24-25 only.
Detailed information about road closures and interactive maps are also available on the wollongong2022.com.au website.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.