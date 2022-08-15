Maintain the mall for pedestrians only please. Letters August 16, 2022

The atom bomb dropped on Nagasaki 77 years did not end WWII. (Nagasaki remembers, never again, Mercury, August 10). The bomb dropped on Hiroshima three days before did that. Russia had declared war on Japan and was preparing to invade Japan. That's why the bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. President Truman said the Nagasaki bomb would mean the 20th century would be American. Britain and Russia's possession of the bomb put paid to that but it has not ended the danger of its use.