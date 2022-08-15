Illawarra Mercury
Maintain the mall for pedestrians only please. Letters to the Editor, August 16, 2022

August 15 2022 - 6:30pm
Maintain the mall for pedestrians only please. Letters August 16, 2022

I've been passed many times by bicycles and skateboard riders when in the mall. They are there already. On the question of officially allowing these wheels into the mall "supervision" is the key. The mall is certainly large enough to accommodate these activities providing unacceptable behaviour is quickly addressed to establish a safe place for all users.

