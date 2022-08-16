Our tax system is supporting homelessness. Letters, August 17, 2022

We saw the LNP totally out of its depth in voting against the Labor emissions bill, with an attempt at cheap point scoring. Now we have the federal Liberal Party refusing to participate in Labor's National Job and Skills Summit. Deputy Liberal leader Ley has called it a talkfest and stunt. Of course there will be a lot of talking, but it is clear it is not stunt. David Littleproud, leader of the federal Nationals party said he would attend to pursue the interests of rural and regional Australia.