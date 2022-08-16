Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Our tax system is supporting homelessness. Letters to the Editor, August 17, 2022

August 16 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Our tax system is supporting homelessness. Letters, August 17, 2022

The housing crisis has hit the Illawarra harder than many areas. Labor's keeping negative gearing and 50 per cent CGT. Greens want to remove it completely. We are at crisis point and need action now! The census revealed over 1 million empty houses and there are approximately 278,000 homeless. This information tells us greater supply is not the answer. We have the supply. The supply, however, is being seduced to be empty by riches from our tax system.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.