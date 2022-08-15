Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong e-scooter trial could put public at risk: warns lawyer

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 15 2022 - 8:25am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Micro-mobility: Natalee Davies of Shine Lawyers says other cities with e-scooters have seen a spike in injuries. Picture: Sylvia Liber

As Wollongong prepares for a trial of e-scooters on its streets, an Illawarra lawyer whose firm has represented dozens of clients injured by the devices has said that no jurisdiction has yet to get it right when it comes to regulating the technology.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.