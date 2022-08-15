Illawarra Mercury
Steve Kilbey of The Church will perform some of their biggest hits at Port Kembla's The Servo

August 15 2022 - 6:00am
Steve Kilbey, lead singer and bass player for The Church, is playing an intimate solo show in Port Kembla this August. Picture: Supplied

The greatest hits from Aussie band The Church will be played in a new format by their frontman Steve Kilbey at an intimate gig in Port Kembla this month.

